Pokémon Pokopia Game's Trailer Previews Town Building, Transformations, New Pokémon Forms

Video introduces Professor Tangrowth, Peakychu, Mosslax, Smearguru

The Pokémon Company International streamed on Thursday a new trailer for Pokémon Pokopia , a new cozy-style life simulation crafting game for the Pokémon franchise , and it previews the town building, crafts, transformations, requests, photo mode, customization, room decoration, and multiplayer. The video also reveals Professor Tangrowth, Peakychu, Mosslax, and Smearguru. They are variations of Tangrowth, Pikachu, Snorlax, and Smeargle, respectively.

Extended Trailer

Regular Trailer

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5, 2026. Nintendo lists Pokémon Pokopia with a Game-Key Card release. Game-Key Cards are physical cartridges that do not actually contain a game, but rather, a key to unlock and play the digital version from Nintendo 's eShop.

In the game, players control the Pokémon Ditto, who has used Transform to look like a human. The Ditto human encounters other Pokémon that it can learn moves from in order to interact with the land. Together, they collect rocks, wood, and other materials by destructing the world to create new items and build the town. Ditto can also transform into other Pokémon . The game features farming, crafting, and house decorating. Players can invite other players and Pokémon to their world.

Koei Tecmo is developing the game.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A game launched for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 16.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Switch worldwide in November 2022.