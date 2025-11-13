Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Remake Game Revealed

Follow-up of 1st game's remake to launch by September 2026

Image via Trails in the Sky SC's English website © Nihon Falcom

Nihon Falcom posted on Wednesday its financial report for the fiscal year ending in September 2025, and the report said the company will release Sora no Kiseki the 2nd , a remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC game, during the fiscal year ending in September 2026. Sora no Kiseki the 2nd would be a follow-up to Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter ( Sora no Kiseki the 1st ), the remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky game.

Nihon Falcom released the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC game, the follow-up to The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky , on PC in 2006, and then on the PlayStation Portable in 2007, and on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. XSEED Games released the game in English on PSP in October 2015. Nihon Falcom released a remaster of the game titled The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC Evolution in Japan in December 2015.

The Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter remake launched simultaneously worldwide on September 19 for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam .

The original version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky debuted in Japan for PC in 2004. The game later received releases on PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

XSEED Games localized and released The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky in 2011 for PlayStation Portable. The game inspired the The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky anime in 2011.

NIS America released The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II ( The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- ) game for Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and GOG in English on February 14. The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- launched for PS4 and PS5 in Japan in September 2022. The game debuted for Switch in Japan under the title The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II for Nintendo Switch in July 2024.

Source: Nihon Falcom (link 2) via Gematsu