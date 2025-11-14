AlphaPolis to Release English Manga in Print Beginning in June 2026

Image via Barnes & Noble © Nana Ōtori, Sora Honooki, AlphaPolis

Japanese publisher AlphaPolis confirmed with ANN that it will begin publishing some English-language manga titles from its Alpha Manga service in print, beginning June next year with three volumes from three manga titles. AlphaPolis told ANN it hopes the move to publishing physical print editions will allow the company "to reach a wider audience and bring even more enjoyment to [its] readers."

The company stated it will make announcements about future releases once they are decided.

AlphaPolis will publish the first volumes of the May I Ask for One Final Thing? , Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time , and A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai manga in print on June 9, 2026; the second volumes on August 4, 2026; and the third volumes on October 6, 2026.

AlphaPolis describes May I Ask for One Final Thing? :

In the middle of a ball, Scarlet's fiancé, Kyle, suddenly calls off their engagement. She's falsely accused of being a bully and people unfairly call her a "Villainess." The aristocrats and noble families all denounce her. For years, she had to put up with his abuse and idiocy, but she can't take anymore of it! At her wit's end, she asks for one last favor; to give him a good fist in the face. So begins Scarlet's story of revenge against Kyle and his cronies! A fantasy about an elegant yet rebellious fighter, who doesn't let anyone take advantage of her!!

Sora Hoonoki 's manga is based on an original web novel by Nana Ōtori . AlphaPolis released the sixth volume on July 1. Satsuki illustrates the novels.

The manga launched in Japan on the AlphaPolis website in June 2019. AlphaPolis released the manga's 12th compiled book volume digitally in Japan on September 26.

The manga is inspiring a currently-airing television anime that premiered on October 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Image via Barnes & Noble © Kogitsunemaru, Taro Sasakama, AlphaPolis

AlphaPolis describes Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time :

Not even a hero, Takumi Iruma gets accidentally mixed in with a group of heroes chosen to be summoned to another world. As compensation for the mix-up, a goddess offers him the right to choose any skill he wishes for! Hoping for a peaceful and quiet life that has nothing to do with fighting or going into battle, he chooses a seemingly boring creation skill. However, it turns out "alchemy" is the most powerful skill that allows him to create everything from a holy sword to flying ships! This cheat skill he unexpectedly acquired turns him into a wealthy merchant and makes him undefeatable in battles! A heartwarming adventure story about (possibly) the most powerful alchemist in another world!

Tarō Sasakama 's manga adapts Kogitsunemaru 's original novel series. Hitogome drew the art for the novel series. AlphaPolis published the novels' 18th volume on September 17.

Sasakama launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in August 2018. AlphaPolis published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in December 2024.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on January 1 earlier this year. Crunchyroll streamed the series. The anime will have a second season.

Image via Barnes & Noble © Masuo Kinoko, Tomozo, AlphaPolis

AlphaPolis describes A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai :

Takeru Kamishiro is a normal guy with an ordinary office job, but finds himself summoned to another world. Takeru starts his new life in "Madeus", a world with swords and magic, fully equipped with multiple skills! Not only does he have enhanced physical and amazing magic abilities, but also the power to "search" for valuable items. With the cheat skills he's been provided, Takeru starts his new adventure in the new isekai!!

Masuo Kinoko launched the light novel series on the AlphaPolis platform in December 2017. AlphaPolis shipped the 17th volume on September 17. The series has 1.73 million copies in circulation (including digital copies), and it won both the grand prize and the readers' choice award in the 9th AlphaPolis Fantasy Novel Prizes.

Tomozo draws the manga adaptation of the story. AlphaPolis shipped the first compiled book volume in November 2018 and published the ninth volume on October 22.

The novels are inspiring a currently-airing television anime that premiered on September 29. Crunchyroll is streaming the series

AlphaPolis has published many light novel series that have also had anime adaptations, including: The Unaware Atelier Master , Tsuyokute New Saga , Re:Monster , Gate: Jieitai Kanochi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri , A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai , Observation Records of My Fiancée , May I Ask for One Final Thing? , A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life , and Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy , among others.

AlphaPolis was founded in 2000, and the company launched the Alpha Manga service in 2021, which releases English versions of AlphaPolis ' manga series.

AlphaPolis acquired the anime studio WHITE FOX on September 30, making WHITE FOX a wholly owned subsidiary.

Source: Email correspondence via Behind the Manga