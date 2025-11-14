Crossed Hearts Announces Print Release of 'Darling, Why Can't We Divorce?' Webtoon

Ongoing series began serialization on Kakao Webtoon in 2024

Image via Kakao Page's website © Kakao Entertianment

Publisher Crossed Hearts officially announced on Wednesday the print release of Darling, Why Can't We Divorce?, a webtoon adaptation of So-hee Cha's 2021 web novel.

Illustrated by Studio Inus, the series began serialization on Kakao Webtoon in 2024 and continues to run.

Crossed Hearts describes the series:

When Ophelia Lizen wakes up in the middle of a rainy forest, in the body of a notorious, love-torn villainess doomed to kill her husband, she wants only one thing: a divorce! Thankfully, she's been sent back before the murder ever happens. Unfortunately, everyone already believes she's already madly in love with the crown prince, Calian von Lizenne, and would go to any length to win his affection – even wield dark magic to curse his beloved, the already married Countess Fleur.

Determined to avoid her grim fate, Ophelia decides to end her marriage quietly and disappear from the capital. But there's one problem – her husband, Duke Sylvester Lizen, the ultimate villain, has no intention of letting her go. Caught between a husband who refuses to set her free and a crown prince who utterly despises her, Ophelia must find a way to escape... even if it means agreeing to her insufferable husband's demand – to seduce Calian, the very man she swore to avoid.

The official English version of the webtoon has been available on Tapas since earlier this year.

Source: Crossed Hearts' X/Twitter account