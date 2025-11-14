Dr. Stone: Science Future Anime's New Promo Video Teases 3rd Part of Season

3rd part of anime's 4th season will air in 2026

TOHO animation 's YouTube channel began streaming a teaser promotional video on Friday for the third and final cours (quarter of a year) of Dr. Stone: Science Future , the fourth and final season of the Dr. Stone anime series.

The third and finalwill air in 2026. The season's secondended on September 25.

The anime season's second cours premiered on July 10. KANA-BOON performed the opening theme song "SUPERNOVA," and -otoha- performed the ending theme song "no man's world."

The anime premiered on January 9 on the Tokyo MX channel, and then premiered on BS11 , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and TV Aichi at a later time. The anime also debuted on January 9 on the ABEMA , Amazon Prime Video , Disney+ , DMM TV , and other streaming services in Japan. The anime will air for three cours with breaks in between.

Crunchyroll streams the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime's same-day English dub .

Previously announced new cast members for the final season include:

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

The first cours of Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, premiered in Japan in April 2023, and ended with its 11th episode. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The anime began running on Toonami in June 2023. The anime's second cours premiered in Japan in October 2023. The 22nd and final episode of Dr. Stone: New World aired in December 2023.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.