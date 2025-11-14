emaqi Adds Delinquents Can't Cut Cake, 'Magic, Me and My Big Master!', More Manga

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday that it is adding the following manga to its e-bookstore service " emaqi :"

Image courtesy of emaqi © Kōji Miyaguchi, Masakazu Suzuki / Shinchosha Publishing Co., Ltd.

Title: Delinquents Can’t Cut Cake

Creators: Kōji Miyaguchi (story), Masakazu Suzuki (art)

Publisher: Shinchosha

Synopsis: Among the delinquent youth incarcerated in a juvenile training school, there's a significant number with borderline intellectual functioning. The latest work from Masakazu Suzuki , author of " 「子供を殺してください」という親たち " (not translated)! A manga adaptation of the nonfiction bestseller that sold over 600,000 copies exploring the dark realities of youth detention and mental disability.



Image courtesy of emaqi © 2011 by Shiho Takase / COAMIX

Title: Yoshimi Iida, Gourmet Delivery Prince

Creator: Shiho Takase

Publisher: COAMIX Inc.

Synopsis: Ida-kun is an ordinary systems engineer trapped in endless overtime, but he has a secret pleasure nobody knows about: on his rare no-overtime days—the only times he can receive evening deliveries—he'd indulges in delicious gourmet foods ordered from all across Japan☆ Featuring the modest yet heartwarming home dining of our mail-order foodie—also recommended by Happiness Cooking Researcher Ko-chan♪



Image courtesy of emaqi © 2022 by Ui Ohno / COAMIX

Title: Magic, Me, and My Big Master!

Creator: Ui Ohno

Publisher: COAMIX Inc.

Synopsis: My big master is 100cm taller than me, and an adorable gentle giant! Hinata, a boy who dreams of wielding magic, becomes the apprentice of Esmeralda, a witch towering at 240cm tall. What begins as instruction in the magical arts is slowly twisted into something more by Esmeralda's affection for Hinata. Is this a teacher's platonic love for her pupil? Or something more?! Find out in this romantic comedy about a master and her apprentice, filled with laughs and heartwarming moments♪



Image courtesy of emaqi © Kyouchikutou/Hirasawa Geco © Hajime Sawada/Earth Star Entertainment

Title: Sengoku Komachi Kurotan

Creators: Kyouchikutou (story), Hajime Sawada (art), Hirasawa Geco (character design)

Publisher: Earth Star Entertainment

Synopsis: This fresh, fact-filled, historical tale, first released as a self-published novel, has now returned in a long-awaited manga adaptation!

Teenage history buff Shizuko Ayanokoji is a student at a specialized agricultural high school. One day, just as she's walking home from school, she suddenly finds herself transported back in time to the Sengoku Period…and who then appears before her but warlord Oda Nobunaga himself?! Captured by Nobunaga's army, Shizuko immediately vows to prove her agricultural expertise to him, but can she really fulfill this promise?



The company is also adding:

Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada in September 2024. The emaqi platform featured about 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

emaqi launched an app version in the United States and Canada last May. emaqi has stated that its goal is to add 100 manga that have previously never had an English release by the end of this year.

Source: Press release