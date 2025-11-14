Hiroyuki Nishimori, Mifumi Inaba Launch Itsuka Uchū Kara Manga on December 12

Manga is revival of Nishimori's earlier Itsuka Sora Kara manga

The December issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday thatandwill launch a new manga titled(One Day from Space) that will launch in the magazine's next issue on December 12. The manga is a revival of Nishimori's earlier manga(One Day from the Sky) manga, which he began serializing inin July 2010. The manga was irregularly ​ serialized.

Nishimori is credited for the story, while Inaba is drawing the art. The manga will debut with a color opening page.

The manga centers on Yūki Nakagawa, a high school boy who enjoys a level of popularity at his school, and whose life is going swimmingly. On his 17th birthday, his father suddenly tells Yūki that Yūki is an alien. Though Yūki doesn't believe it, until he awakens to a strange new power.

Nishimori began Cheeky Angel ( Tenshi na Konamaiki ) in 1999, and Viz Media published all 20 volumes in English. The series inspired an anime adaptation in 2002. Viz no longer holds the license.

Nishimori's Kyō kara Ore wa!! manga also inspired an original video anime adaptation in 1992 and a live-action television series in October 2018. That live-action series has a live-action film that opened in July 2020, as well as a live-action television spinoff special.

Inaba launched the Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san (literally, Teasing Master (Formerly Known as) Takagi-san) manga, the spinoff of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga, in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE in July 2017, and ended it in July 2024. Inaba also launched a related spinoff manga titled Karakai Jōzu(?) no Nishikata-san (Teasing Master(?) Nishikata-san) in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shōnen Sunday magazine in November 2023, and ended it in August 2024.