K Manga Adds Battan's Fatale Game Manga as Simulpub

Manga launches on service on November 25

Fatale Game

's K MANGA service confirmed on Friday that it will add's manga as a simulpub on November 25.

Battan debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine on May 23. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on October 10.

The manga centers on Seri Tainaka, a middling manga artist who has had just one work that has sold well. When she is assigned a new, mysterious manga editor named Sumire Futami, she is both surprised and intrigued by her unique way of management.

Battan debuted the Soshite Heroine wa Inaku natta ( And Then There Were No Heroines ) manga on Torch web in March 2021, and it began reserialization on Web Comic Action in May 2024. The manga ended with its 21st chapter on April 15. Futabasha shipped the manga's fourth volume on April 17.

Battan 's Kemutai Ane to Zurui Imōto ( Annoying and cunning sisters ) manga inspired a live-action television drama adaptation in October 2023.

Battan launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final volume in October 2023.

Battan 's Run Away With Me, Girl ( Kakeochi Girl ) manga launched in Kodansha 's now defunct Hatsu Kiss digital manga magazine in October 2018, and ended in February 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume in December 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's first volume in English in December 2022, and the third and final volume in May 2023.