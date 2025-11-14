Manta Comics' Under the Oak Tree Webtoon to Return with Season 5 on November 22

Upcoming season will complete storyline from Book 1 of original web novel

Image via Manta's Instagram account © Manta

Manta Comics announced on November 5 that its hit series Under the Oak Tree will return for Season 5 on November 22. The webtoon last concluded its fourth season in March.

The upcoming season will complete the storyline from Book 1 of the original web novel. The novel itself ends with Book 2, whose final English volume was released by Manta in April 2024.

Based on the webnovel by Su-ji Kim, Under the Oak Tree follows Lady Maximilian, a young noblewoman who is forced into marriage with a knight, Sir Riftan. Shortly after their wedding, Riftan is sent to war and returns three years later. The story follows the couple attempting to rebuild their relationship and navigate their marriage.

The English version of the Under the Oak Tree webtoon is available on Manta . Manta is partnering with Inklore to release the web novel and webtoon in English in print.

Manta 's other new additions for the month of November include:

The Duke's Fluffy Secret (November 1)

(November 1) Violet Romance (November 3)

(November 3) Paradisus Valentinae (November 6)

(November 6) Critical Point season 3 (November 6)

season 3 (November 6) The Summer You Came (November 9)

(November 9) Private Scandal (November 12)

(November 12) Crows Like Things That Sparkle (November 13)

(November 13) Wolf Groom (November 16)

(November 16) I Can't Keep Up With My Stallion Duke (November 16)

(November 16) Lift My Curse, Sir Knight season 2 (November 21)

season 2 (November 21) Ready Shoot, For Love (November 25)

(November 25) Devoured: The Serpent and the Pomegranate (November 29)

Manta is owned by the South Korean company RIDI Corporation. Manta also offers English translations of South Korean web novels, but they have been offered through Gems only instead of being part of the webtoon subscription.