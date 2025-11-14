Musical Marli Adapted into Webtoon Ahead of Stage Premiere

Musical follows 18-year-old former child star who enters body of her doll

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Jooda Culture

A webtoon adaptation of the original musical Marli, titled Marli's Special Day Better Than Yesterday, began serialization on Friday through Naver WEBTOON's UGC platform Challenge Comics, producer Jooda Culture announced on Thursday.

The musical follows Marli, an 18-year-old former child star who enters the body of her doll, Levi, and encounters her 11-year-old self. After a trial run in 2022 under the same title, the musical is scheduled to premiere on December 20 at Baekam Art Hall in Seoul.

The webtoon, adapted by Yeol-o and illustrated by Eun-seol, is based on the musical's storyline and is intended to introduce audiences to the production ahead of its official opening. According to the company, this marks the first time a Korean original musical has been adapted into a webtoon.

Source: YNA (Won-hee Park)