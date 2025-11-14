My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha TV Anime Reveals 5 More Cast Members, 2nd Promo Video

The staff for My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha , the television anime of Shisui Meikyou and tef 's Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members light novel series, revealed the show's second promotional video and more cast on Saturday.

The new cast members include:

Katsuyuki Konishi as Jack

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 明鏡シスイ・ホビージャパン／無限ガチャ製作委員会

Hisako Kanemoto as IceHeat

Riho Sugiyama as Mera

Reina Kondo as Suzu

Kōichi Sōma as Lock

BS11 channels. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs

streaming the anime as it airs,

The anime premiered in Japan on October 3 and will also stream an English dub starting on November 19.

Katsushi Sakurabi ( Flying Witch , The Betrayal Knows My Name ) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF , Hiroshi Ohnogi ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Kekkaishi ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yukie Suzuki ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is designing the characters. Yoshikazu Iwanami ( Ajin , Fate/Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is the sound director, and Ryō Takahashi ( High Card , Wind Breaker ) is composing the music.

Tei performs the opening theme song "Sen Yori Kaminari Ya, Sarariya Takaki," and Nowlu performs the ending theme song "Shirogarasu."

J-Novel Club licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

When Light is kicked out of the Concord of the Tribes, his former comrades instantly turn on him. Light escapes this diabolical act of betrayal by the skin of his teeth...only to find himself in the deepest part of the Abyss, the most dangerous dungeon in the realm! To avoid being eaten by carnivorous monsters, he uses the Unlimited Gacha, his sole magical skill. But where it previously only produced junk items, this time Mei—a gorgeous Level 9999 fighter in a maid outfit—springs forth! Fast forward three years and Light has carved out his own kingdom in this backwater dungeon, summoning morebeautiful Level 9999 warriors who swear absolute fealty to him. Now a powerful Level 9999 Overlord himself, Light plans to ascend to the surface and take revenge on his betrayers one by one!

Shisui began serializing the story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in April 2020. Hobby Japan published the first print volume with illustrations by tef in May 2021, and the 13th volume shipped on October 18.

Takashi Ohmae launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on November 7.

