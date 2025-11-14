Solo Leveling to Debut as Ice Musical in Seoul This December

Show will feature solo, ensemble performances by current, former members of S. Korean national figure skating team

Image via Solo Leveling Ice Show's Instagram account © REDICE STUDIO, D&C Media

The hit webnovel and webtoon Solo Leveling is being adapted into an ice musical titled Solo Leveling on Ice , scheduled to run from December 24 to 31 at the Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul.

The production reimagines the franchise as an action performance musical on ice. Chae-yeon Kim, a member of K-pop girl group Triple S, has been cast as Jin-ah Sung, the younger sister of protagonist Jin-woo Sung, marking her first appearance in a musical.

The show will feature solo and ensemble performances by current and former members of the South Korean national figure skating team, live musical numbers by idol and musical actors, and large-scale projection effects designed to blend the boundaries between virtual and real environments.

Solo Leveling , based on a web novel of the same name, follows the journey of Jin-woo Sung, a weak hunter who gains mysterious powers and transforms into the strongest hunter. The webtoon adaptation has already been a massive success internationally, spawning games and an anime series.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , the second season of the Solo Leveling anime, debuted on January 4. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired.

The anime's second season has achieved notable success. It ranked #1 in Amazon Prime Japan's TV Show category and placed in the top 10 on Netflix in 11 countries.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of the second season, screened in Japan from November to December 2024. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- on December 6 in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

The first season of the anime anime debuted in Japan in January 2024. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime in the same month.

The webcomic adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the webcomic and original novel series in English, and several services including Tapas release the web novel and webcomic digitally. Kadokawa publishes the webcomic in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

Source: MBC