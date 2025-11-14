The Horizon Webtoon Wins Award at Italy's Lucca Comics & Games

Eisner-nominated work follows young boy who meets girl in sea of dead bodies

Webtoon The Horizon, created by Ji-hoon Jeong (penname JH), has been honored with the Yellow Kid “Book of the Year” award at Italy's Lucca Comics & Games festival, webtoon company Ultra Media announced on November 14.

Lucca Comics & Games is one of Europe's largest comic and gaming events, held annually since 1966.

The Horizon, an early work by Jeong — also known for The Boxer — follows a boy and girl navigating a war-torn world. The series explores themes of war, humanity, and faith, and was previously nominated for Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia at the Eisner Awards in 2024.

Jeong said he was honored that the story could resonate with readers around the world “beyond the barriers of culture, language, and time.”

WEBTOON describes the series:

An apocalyptic event has wiped out most of the population. A young boy meets a girl in the sea of dead bodies. Bound together by their shared trauma, they keep walking forward in hopes of finding a safe haven. But does a safe haven exist in a world that has lost its humanity?

Originally serialized in 2016 on Comica, the webtoon is available in English on WEBTOON. Ize Press released the series in print in English.

Sources: YNA (Kyung-yoon Kim)