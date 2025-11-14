The Remarried Empress Live-Action Series to Debut in 2nd Half of 2026

Production showcases royal palace settings filmed across Korea, Czech Republic, Germany

Disney+ confirmed on Thursday the live-action series of The Remarried Empress webtoon will be released in the second half of 2026. The company held its “ Disney+ Originals Preview 2025” presentation on the morning of November 13 at the Cinderella Ballroom in the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Conference Center.

A trailer for the series was screened for attending press. The footage featured Min-a Shin and Se-young Lee in dresses adorned with jeweled crowns, earrings, and full skirts. Ji-hoon Ju and Jong-suk Lee also appeared in costumes reminiscent of European nobility. The production showcases royal palace settings filmed across Korea, the Czech Republic, and Germany.

The Remarried Empress revolves around Navier, the perfect Empress of the Eastern Empire, who chooses divorce after discovering that her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, plans to replace her with his mistress. Determined to reclaim her status, Navier resolves to become an Empress in another land.

The webtoon has over 2.6 billion global views and has been translated into 10 languages. The series has a strong international following, particularly in Japan.

The English version of the The Remarried Empress webtoon is available on WEBTOON. Ize Press is releasing the series in print.

Source: JTBC (Ji-hye Yoo)