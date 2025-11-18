Steins;Gate Re:Boot Game's Delay to 2026 Confirmed

MAGES announced on Tuesday that the release of its Steins;Gate Re:Boot game, a reboot of the original Steins;Gate game, will be delayed to 2026 to further enhance the game's quality. The company also presented preview images of the game's updated graphics that are currently in development.

The game's characters have been revamped with redesigned clothing and accessories by character designer huke .

Image via Science Adventure Series' X/Twitter account ©MAGES./Chiyo St. Inc. ©MAGES./NITRO PLUS

The game's background graphics depict the Akihabara scene of 2010, and locations not featured in the original game have been added:

The game's event stills were drawn under the supervision of huke . Scenes not featured in the original game have been added:

Steins;Gate Re:Boot was originally announced for release this year. MAGES. has not announced the new title's platform or platforms.

Steins;Gate game's 15th anniversary movie started streaming in October 2024, and it stated, " Steins;Gate will continue."

The Steins;Gate game shipped in 2009 as the second Science Adventure Series project from MAGES. (then known as 5pb. ) and inspired a television anime in 2011. The game also inspired the Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu sequel film in 2013 and the alternate retelling anime Steins;Gate 0 in 2018. The franchise includes several sequel and spinoff games, and manga adaptations.

A Hollywood live-action television adaptation of the game was announced in 2020.

MAGES. also announced in 2020 that is developing a Steins;Gate 0 Elite game.

