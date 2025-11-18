Witch Hat Atelier Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, More Staff, April 2026 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier manga started streaming the anime's teaser promotional video on Tuesday. The video reveals the anime's main cast, additional staff, and April 2026 premiere.

The anime will star:

Rena Motomura as Coco

Image via Witch Hat Atelier anime's website ©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

Natsuki Hanae as Qifrey

Image via Witch Hat Atelier anime's website ©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

The newly announced staff are:

Image via Witch Hat Atelier anime's website © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

(

,

films) is directing the anime at

.

(animation producer for

) is producing.

Kairi Unabara

(

) is designing the characters.

(

Elden Ring

) is composing the music.

The manga's story centers on Coco, a girl who lives in a little village, and who has always dreamed of becoming a wizard. But being born without magical aptitude meant that she could never become a wizard, and could never hope to witness magic's spark. She gave up on her dream. But one day, a traveling wizard named Kiefley came to her village, and she happened to see him performing magic.

Kodansha 's Morning two magazine had announced in April 2022 that the manga was getting an anime adaptation.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Shirahama launched the Witch Hat Atelier manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in July 2016. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the series in English in April 2019.

The series was nominated for the Best Comic award at Angoulême International Comics Festival in January 2019. The manga was also nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018. The series ranked in the top 10 on the list of the best manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga ranked on American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Top Ten Great Graphic Novels for Teens list in 2020. The series won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in October 2020, and also won the award this year.

The manga has 7 million copies in circulation worldwide, including digital sales as of this month.