ITZY's Yuna Joins Cast of Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series My Favorite Employee

Yuna will play top actress in the series based on My Oppa is an Idol webtoon

Image via Naver Webtoon's Website © Naver Webtoon

According to the Korean entertainment media outlet mydaily on Monday, Yuna, a member of K-pop girl group ITZY, has been confirmed to star in the upcoming live-action series My Favorite Employee, marking her second acting project.

Yuna has officially joined the cast and recently participated in the first script reading. Yuna will play a top actress in the series.

The series is based on the webtoon My Oppa is an Idol. The story follows Dareum Nam, played by Hye-jun Kim, who unexpectedly lands a job at a startup led by Chan Lee, a former idol. There, she encounters the company's CEO, Ha-gi Kang, portrayed by Hoon Kang. A cool-headed and successful entrepreneur, Ha-gi hides a warm personality beneath his sharp exterior. Meanwhile, Dareum finds herself working for the very company founded by the idol she used to stan.

Yuna previously confirmed a supporting role in another series, Undercover Miss Hong, where she plays the younger sister of Shin-hye Park's character.

My Favorite Employee is scheduled to air in the second half of next year.

Sung-eun serialized the webtoon between 2017 and 2020. An English version is not currently available.

WEBTOON has released Sung-eun's Bitten Contract series in English.

Source: mydaily (Da-yoon Kang)