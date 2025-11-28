News
ITZY's Yuna Joins Cast of Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series My Favorite Employee

posted on by Wonhee Cho
Yuna will play top actress in the series based on My Oppa is an Idol webtoon

Image via Naver Webtoon's Website
© Naver Webtoon

According to the Korean entertainment media outlet mydaily on Monday, Yuna, a member of K-pop girl group ITZY, has been confirmed to star in the upcoming live-action series My Favorite Employee, marking her second acting project.

Yuna has officially joined the cast and recently participated in the first script reading. Yuna will play a top actress in the series.

Image via Spotify Korea's X/Twitter account

The series is based on the webtoon My Oppa is an Idol. The story follows Dareum Nam, played by Hye-jun Kim, who unexpectedly lands a job at a startup led by Chan Lee, a former idol. There, she encounters the company's CEO, Ha-gi Kang, portrayed by Hoon Kang. A cool-headed and successful entrepreneur, Ha-gi hides a warm personality beneath his sharp exterior. Meanwhile, Dareum finds herself working for the very company founded by the idol she used to stan.

Yuna previously confirmed a supporting role in another series, Undercover Miss Hong, where she plays the younger sister of Shin-hye Park's character.

My Favorite Employee is scheduled to air in the second half of next year.

Sung-eun serialized the webtoon between 2017 and 2020. An English version is not currently available.

WEBTOON has released Sung-eun's Bitten Contract series in English.

Source: mydaily (Da-yoon Kang)

