Chōjin-teki Share House Story Charisma Characters Get TV Anime

Chōjin-teki Share House Story Charisma (Superhuman Shared Residence Story: Charisma), a project centering around 2D characters from the Evil Line Records label ( Hypnosis Mic ) and the intellectual property company Dazed, is inspiring a television anime.

Image via Charisma franchise's X/Twitter account © Dazed Co., Ltd.

Evil Line Records and Dazed launched the original project in 2021, and the project revolves around characters who embody "charisma" — in the original sense of the term, which means divinely gifted elemental traits. They stay in a share house (a residence with some shared facilities, such as the kitchen) while aspiring for even higher goals.

The project's cast includes (in the order highlighted in the teaser video above):

Katsumi Fukuhara as Iori Motohashi, the charisma of obedience

as Iori Motohashi, the charisma of obedience Genki Okawa as Terra, the charisma of self-love

as Terra, the charisma of self-love Masahiro Yamanaka as Rikai Kusanagi, the charisma of order

as Rikai Kusanagi, the charisma of order Kenta Hosoda as Kei Sarukawa, the charisma of rebellion

as Kei Sarukawa, the charisma of rebellion Saku Hyūga as Ohse Minato, the charisma of internal punishment

as Ohse Minato, the charisma of internal punishment Tomohisa Hashizume as Akihiko Tendō, the charisma of sex

as Akihiko Tendō, the charisma of sex Yūki Ono as Fumiya Itō, the charisma of good and evil

The project has already spawned musical releases and live concerts. Rin Manda and Iori Irino serialized the four-panel manga Charisma: Kyō mo Heiwa Desu in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in January 2023 to December 2024 with two volumes compiled, and Sō Tobita serialized the Charisma: Charisma na Karera wa Charisma House de Karizumai-chū manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days site from February to December 2023 with two volumes compiled.

