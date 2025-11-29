Everyday Host Short Anime Gets Sequel

A fan appreciation festival event for the short anime of Nimo Gotō 's Everyday Host four-panel manga announced on Saturday that a sequel to the anime has been green-lit. The announcement did not specify the format or medium of the sequel, but Gotō said in comments about the news that he was looking forward to a "new Everyday Host series."

The gag comedy about everyday life follows ex-businessman Sekiguchi, who changes careers to become a host at "Club One" after getting sick. The colorful cast of co-workers includes a younger-brother type host who actually has over 20 years of experience in the field, a former idol, a social-game obsessed rough host, and others.

The first anime starred:

Rarecho ( Aggressive Retsuko , Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! ) wrote and directed the first anime at his Fanworks studio.

The first anime premiered on the TV Tokyo channel on April 4 and ran for two cours (quarters of the year).

Gotō launched the manga as a series of four-panel comics on their personal site, Nico Nico , and pixiv comics in July 2020. Kadokawa published the fourth and fifth compiled book volume digitally under the Asuka Comics DX label in December 2024.



Sources: Everyday Host anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.