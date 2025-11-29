Japanese Artists' Concerts, Musical Events Canceled in China Amid Political Tensions

Several Japanese music artists and Japanese music-themed events have canceled concerts and other events in China in the last 24 hours, amid rising political tension between Japan and China.

The anime music magazine LisAni! has canceled its "LisAni! LIVE Shanghai 2025" concert, which was slated for Saturday and Sunday. Artists slated to perform at the event included KOTOKO , She is Legend, Minori Chihara , halca , fripSide , Miho Okasaki , sajou no hana , Konomi Suzuki , and Ami Maeshima .

LisAni! explained the event was canceled due to "force majeure," a term in contracts that refers to when circumstances beyond the parties' control force the parties into being unable to fulfill their contractual obligations. The company apologized and stated it will refund all tickets within 30 days.

The Bandai Namco Festival 2025, which is being held in Shanghai on Friday through Sunday, canceled all stage performances. Momoiro Clover Z , Regallily, Maki Otsuki , ASH DA HERO , and other acts would have performed in the event.

Maki Otsuki reported on her X (formerly Twitter ) account that her performance was abruptly interrupted, mid-song, and canceled due to "unavoidable circumstances" on Friday.

Several other artists canceled performances in China for this weekend. Ayumi Hamasaki canceled a performance in Shanghai on Saturday; KAF canceled a solo live event in Shanghai planned for Saturday and Sunday; and SID canceled a concert in Shanghai on Friday and in Beijing on Sunday. Most of these cancellations were made last minute.

Additionally, Shuka Saitō canceled a solo concert planned in Shanghai on December 6, and KOKIA also canceled a concert that was planned in Shanghai on January 30, 2026.

The growing tensions between China and Japan stem from remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on November 7, when she stated that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute "a situation threatening Japan's survival," and thus allow Japan to take possible military action. (The wording referenced the 2015 legislation by the Shinzō Abe/LDP administration that added the stipulation of "a situation threatening Japan's survival" to Japan's Act on the Peace and Independence of Japan and Maintenance of the Security of the Nation and the People in Armed Attack Situations legislation.)

Chinese diplomatic officials have since condemned the comment, while the Chinese foreign ministry has since urged Chinese nationals to refrain from traveling to Japan. Chinese airlines began offering free flight refunds for flights going to and from Japan earlier this month. Travelers from China and Hong Kong represent the largest number of travelers from any region or country to Japan yearly, with 7.48 million travelers going to Japan from China from January to September this year.

Chinese media outlets reported earlier this month that Chinese openings of the Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers and live-action Cells at Work! films have been delayed from their respective December 6 and December 22 openings, with no new release dates announced yet.