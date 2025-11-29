KOCCA Hosts Content IP Market With Expanded Focus on Webtoon IP

Event highlights how webtoons are increasingly adapted into games, live-action series, films

Image via KOCCA's website © KOCCA

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism hosted the "Content IP Market 2025" event from November 25 to 27 at COEX in Seoul, bringing together webtoons, characters, story, and entertainment companies to explore global licensing and adaptation opportunities.

Now in its fourth year, the fair positions webtoon IP as a core driver of international expansion. This year's theme, “Content IP: Borderless Expansion,” highlighted how Korean webtoons are increasingly adapted into games, live-action series, films, and consumer brands through partnerships across industries.

A special session titled “Beyond the Page – The Global Expansion of Webtoon IP” spotlighted strategies for taking Korean webtoons overseas and building secondary productions such as live-action series, animation, and merchandise.

The event also included one-on-one business meetings where Korean webtoon studios and major platforms met international buyers to discuss adaptation rights, licensing, and global distribution.

An exhibition zone showcased new character IP and cross-industry collaboration cases, including projects that combine webtoon storytelling with fashion, retail, and consumer brands.

Hyun-seok Yoo, Acting President of KOCCA, said the event aimed to strengthen Korea's IP ecosystem and help webtoon creators and companies expand globally.

Source: KOCCA's press release