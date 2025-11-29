LINE Manga Launches Webtoon Grand Prix 2025, With Grand Prize Offering 10 Million Yen & Serialization

Submission window runs from November 21 through February 15

LINE Manga has opened submissions for the LINE Manga WEBTOON Grand Prix 2025, a contest designed to discover new webtoon talent. The event offers total prize money of up to 10 million yen (about US$64,000) and guarantees publication and global distribution for the grand prize work.

Winners will receive serialization rights on LINE Manga, global distribution opportunities, and additional support such as a license to CLIP STUDIO PAINT . The contest covers multiple award categories:

Grand Prize – 10 million yen plus serialization and global distribution

Excellence Prize – 3 million yen (about US$19,200) plus serialization rights

Reader's Choice Prize – 3 million yen plus one-shot publication rights

Special Judge Prize – 1 million yen (about US$6,400) plus one-shot rights

Special Prize – 500,000 yen (about US$3,200) plus editorial support

Honorable Mention – 50,000 yen (about US$320) plus editorial support

Storyboard Prize – 300,000 yen (about US$1,900) plus editorial support

The contest is open to original webtoon format works of any genre in color or monochrome. The submission window runs from November 21, 2025 through February 15, 2026. LINE Manga will announce the first-round selection winners in mid-March. Readers can vote from mid-March to mid-April for the Reader's Choice Prize. LINE Manga will announce the final winners in mid-May.

LINE Manga emphasized that all award winners will be supported with editorial pairing, serialization opportunities, and access to a major digital platform, reinforcing the contest's role as a launchpad for new creators.

Judges include T.Jun ( Viral Hit storywriter), Yaongyi ( True Beauty ), Chinami Akio ( Love Me Tender ni Sayonara ), Yuji Iwahara ( Clevatess -Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha- , King of Thorn ), and Yachiyo Okamura ( Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi ).

