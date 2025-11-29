Naver WEBTOON Marks 20th Anniversary With Special Tribute Series

bumbae, Seok Cho draw commemorative webcomic titled 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Theater

Image via Naver WEBTOON's website © Naver Webtoon

Naver WEBTOON is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Korean service launch with a series of user appreciation events, beginning with a commemorative webcomic titled 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Theater . The platform officially opened in December 2005.

The first episodes of the special series were released on November 23, featuring contributions from The Ki Sisters creator bumbae and The Sound of Your Heart creator Seok Cho. The tribute webcomic looks back on iconic Naver WEBTOON titles that have defined the platform over the past two decades.

A total of 22 episodes will roll out every Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Each episode will also feature a 20th-anniversary celebratory illustration.

bumbae's segment follows a comedic premise in which famous characters accidentally arrive at the home of the Ki Sisters' house after an invitation to Naver WEBTOON 's 20th anniversary party is misaddressed. Ten popular series make cameo appearances, including Mal-nyeon Lee's Journey to the West; Garbage Time; True Beauty ; Lookism ; Like Mother, Like Daughter; Yumi's Cells; Sweet Home; Maru Is a Puppy; and Hell Is Other People.

Cho's portion reinterprets classic Naver WEBTOON scenes and characters in his signature humorous style. Works featured include Noblesse , Cheese in the Trap, Love Revolution, Tower of God , About Death, Free Draw, Fashion King, Jungle High School, The God of High School , and Natural Born Idiots.

The commemorative project highlights Naver WEBTOON 's 20-year history as a leading force in Korea's webcomic ecosystem, paying homage to many of the platform's most influential titles.