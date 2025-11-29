News
Toho Reveals New Godzilla Anime Series

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Orange, IGLOO STUDIO to produce series about boy who possesses power of Godzilla

TOHO animation revealed on Saturday a new Godzilla anime series is in production. The company also revealed a piece of concept art for the work.

Concept art for new Godzilla anime
Image via Godzilla franchise's X/Twitter account
© TOHO CO., LTD.

TOHO animation stated the anime will have a unique protagonist compared to all the works in the franchise's 70-year history: the protagonist will be a boy who possesses the power of Godzilla. The Godzilla franchise's official X/Twitter account teases, "Is that boy human, or Godzilla?"

Orange, the studio behind Godzilla Singular Point, and the Thai animation studio IGLOO STUDIO (My Daemon) are co-producing the anime. The studios will reveal the title and other information at a later date.

The anime was first revealed at a stage event at Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2025 on Saturday.

Sources: Godzilla franchise's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

