News
Toho Reveals New Godzilla Anime Series
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
TOHO animation revealed on Saturday a new Godzilla anime series is in production. The company also revealed a piece of concept art for the work.
TOHO animation stated the anime will have a unique protagonist compared to all the works in the franchise's 70-year history: the protagonist will be a boy who possesses the power of Godzilla. The Godzilla franchise's official X/Twitter account teases, "Is that boy human, or Godzilla?"
Orange, the studio behind Godzilla Singular Point, and the Thai animation studio IGLOO STUDIO (My Daemon) are co-producing the anime. The studios will reveal the title and other information at a later date.
The anime was first revealed at a stage event at Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2025 on Saturday.
Sources: Godzilla franchise's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie