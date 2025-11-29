Umeda Cypher Performs New Ending Theme for Gnosia Anime

Creditless sequence streamed

Sony Music announced on Sunday that hip-hop group Umeda Cypher will perform the new ending theme song "Floor Killer" for the television anime of game developer Petit Depotto 's Gnosia sci-fi social deduction RPG. The new ending was revealed in the show's eighth episode on Sunday.

Aniplex is also streaming a creditless video for the new ending sequence.

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©Petit Depotto/Project D.Q.O.

The anime debuted on October 11 on, and. The anime is also streaming onandin Japan.is streaming the series in Japanese and with an English dub

MAISONdes performs the current opening theme song "Bake no Kawa feat. Kobo Kanaeru , Kasane Teto, Giga & TeddyLoid ." Ling Tosite Sigure performed the previous ending theme song "Loo% Who%."

Kazuya Ichikawa ( Burning Kabaddi , The World Ends with You the Animation ) is directing the anime at Domerica . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! School idol project franchise, Sound! Euphonium ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Arisa Matsuura ( Romantic Killer ) is adapting KOTORI 's original character designs for animation. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Flowers of Evil , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ) is composing the music.

The game launched for the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2019, and it was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2020. Game publisher Playism released the game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in North America in 2021.

Playism describes the game:

Let's walk and talk. Can you get up? The Gnosia lie. Pretending to be human, they'll get in close, trick and deceive, and then eradicate each person in the vicinity from the universe, one victim at a time. The crew of a drifting spaceship, facing off against a mysterious and deadly threat known as the “ Gnosia ” and having no idea who among them is really the enemy, formulate a desperate plan for survival. The most suspicious among them will be put into “cold sleep” one by one, in an effort to completely rid the ship of Gnosia. However, it is almost impossible to tell whether each person put into cold sleep was really Gnosia – or simply a poor, unfortunate scapegoat, sacrificed by the Gnosia for their own survival. Can the humans emerge victorious? Or is mankind doomed...?

Playism launched the game for PC via Steam in January 2022. The game then launched worldwide for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in December 2023.

Source: Press release