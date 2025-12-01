Countdown to Yes BL Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series

Yomiuri TV announced on Tuesday that Roji 's Countdown to Yes Boys Love manga is inspiring a live-action television series in January 2026.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

GNJB member Kaname Yoshizawa plays Minato Yokoi.

GENIC member Kakeru Amemiya plays Wataru Nakano.

The series will debut in YTV 's "Drama DiVE Waku" programming block on January 12 at 25:29 (effectively, January 13 at 1:29 a.m.) and will also stream on TVer and other services.

Shinju Funabiki, Nao Homura, and Masaki Kishida direct the series, and Mash Morino, Natsumi Inui, and Nanami Honda pen the scripts.

Image courtesy of animate International © Roji/libre

Animate International publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Meet Wataru, an open book who wears his heart on his sleeve, and Minato, a man who always comes across as cool, calm, and collected. Though they're polar opposites, their shared love of photography brings them together in high school, and they become such good friends that they decide to rent a place together in college. It's only when Minato moves across the country for work after graduation that Wataru realizes he's been harboring romantic feelings for the stoic gentleman this whole time. So when they reunite three years later, Wataru hopes they'll be able to reconnect as friends... but now it's Minato who seems to have his sights set on romance! Friends or lovers - which will they choose? The countdown to their final decision is on!

Roji launched the series in Libre Publishing 's Magazine Be-Boy in November 2022. The series ended in April 2023. Libre shipped the compiled book volume in July 2023. Animate international shipped the volume in English in November 2024.

Sources: Comic Natalie, YTV