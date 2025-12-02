1st Official Permanent Gundam Base Store in U.S. Opens in Rosemont, IL on December 12

Pop-up store opens nearby from December 12-January 11

Bandai Namco Amusement America Inc. and Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. announced on Tuesday that The Gundam Base Chicago, the first official permanent Gundam Base Store in the U.S., will open in Rosemont, IL at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago on December 12. The store is 3,000 sq ft.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The store features exclusive GUNPLA kits and merchandise, the Gundam Card Game , a play area for events, exhibit displays, a six ft. tall Gundam statue, a limited edition promotional items.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

A limited-time pop-up store will open at the Fahion Outlets of Chicago near the main store from December 12, 2025-January 11, 2026. The Gundam Base Pop-Up World Tour also offers exclusive items, displays, and workshops.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

There are 35 official GUNPLA stores around the world. The first one opened in Korea in 2003. The Gundam Base Tokyo location opened in 2017. Other stores are operating in Taiwan, Shanghai, and Thailand.

Illinois-based convention Anime Central (ACen) regularly takes place every May in Rosemont, IL near the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. Next year's event will take place on May 15-17.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.