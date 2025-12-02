29th Detective Conan Film Reveals Title, April 10 Opening

The official X/Twitter account for the Detective Conan films announced on Wednesday that the franchise 's 29th film will open on April 10, 2026 with the title Detective Conan : Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ). The account unveiled a visual by original manga creator Gōshō Aoyama , which feature protagonist Conan Edogawa, Kanagawa Prefectural Police member Chihaya Hagiwara, Kanagawa inspector Jugo Yokomizo, teenage detective Masumi Sera, Chihaya's late younger brother Kenji Hagiwara, and Kenji's Police Academy classmate Jinpei Matsuda.

The television anime is commemorating its 30th anniversary on January 8, 2026. The official X/Twitter account for the 30th anniversary unveiled a visual and video for a special commemorative exhibit that will begin in Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall from February 20-March 29. The exhibit will then travel to other areas in Japan until March 2027.

Image via Detective Conan 30th anniversary X/Twitter account © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan • YTV • TMS 1996

The new film will center on the character Chihaya Hagiwara, member of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police and the leader of its motorcycle division. Miyuki Sawashiro will now voice the character, replacing the late Atsuko Tanaka .

The previous film in the franchise , Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ( Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ), had teased the character's appearance at the end of the film.

The film opened in Japan on April 18, and debuted at #1 at the Japanese box office. The film became the #19 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan in June, and is currently the 18th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time, having earned 14.66 billion yen (about US$99.8 million). Katsuya Shigehara (unit director of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine ) directed the film. Takeharu Sakurai (various Detective Conan movies) wrote the script.

Image via TMS Entertainment's X/Twitter account © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan • YTV • TMS 1996

Detective Conan

Thetelevision anime premiered on January 8, 1996, and will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year. The series has aired more than 1,100 episodes.

TMS Entertainment began streaming a specially curated selection of episodes from the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3. The episodes are streaming in Japanese and with a new English dub , which marks the new dub 's first appearance on Crunchyroll . The first selection of episodes is titled "Conan vs. The Black Organization" and features episodes with the titular antagonists, including episodes that have never before been available in the U.S. Crunchyroll and Netflix added more episodes on August 21 and again on November 1.

The company has also been streaming the franchise 's films on YouTube as part of its " Detective Conan : Cinema Saturdays" campaign.

Gōshō Aoyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since January 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series. Viz Media publishes the original manga under the name Case Closed . The English manga release uses the same English names from the original Funimation dub when applicable, and it uses the original Japanese names otherwise.

The manga series centers on Conan Edogawa, the alias of detective Shinichi Kudo, whose body shrunk after being poisoned at the beginning of the story. Together with detective Kogoro Mori and his daughter Ran, Conan helps the police solve difficult mysteries.