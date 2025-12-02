Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Anime Film's Trailer Unveils Songs, Cast

Netflix began streaming on Tuesday an English-subtitled trailer for Shingo Yamashita 's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ( Chō Kaguya-hime! ) anime film, and it reveals and previews the song "Watashiha Watashinokotoga Suki" ("I like who I am") performed by Yūko Natsuyoshi as Kaguya and composed by HoneyWorks , and the theme song "Ex-Otogibanashi" ("Ex-Fairy Tale") performed by Saori Hayami as Yachiyo and composed by Ryo ( supercell ). The film's staff also revealed a new visual, cast member, manga, novel, and song titles.

Rie Kugimiya is voicing Fushi, a fluffy sea slug and Yachiyo's partner:

The film is getting a manga adaptation by Tarо̄ Yoneda. The first two chapters will launch in Kadokawa 's Comptiq magazine on January 9. The film is also getting a novel by author Naruto Kiriyama and illustrations by Asao Urata on January 30. Yamashita is supervising.

Music videos by Vocaloid producers will stream on Fridays leading up to the film's premiere, starting with "Ex-Otogibanashi" by Ryo ( supercell ) on Friday, "Watashiha Watashinokotoga Suki" by HoneyWorks on December 12, "Hoshi Furu Umi" (Starry Sea) by Aqu3ra on December 19, "Remember" by yuigot on December 26, "Shunkan, Symphony." (Moment, Symphony.) by 40mP . kz (livetune) is composing the song "Reply."

The single for "Ex-Otogibanashi" will launch on January 23. CPK! Remix , a collection of remixes based on the film featuring songs by Nagi Yanagi and Hatsune Miku, will get a release on the same day.

will stream the film on January 22.

The movie stars:

Yūko Natsuyoshi as Kaguya

as Kaguya Anna Nagase as Iroha

as Iroha Saori Hayami as Yachiyo

Yamashita ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings , opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) is making his feature-length directorial debut in a collaboration between his Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido . Hechima ( The Idolmaster Gakuen ) and Akihiro Nagae ( Drifting Home ) are designing the characters, with the former in charge of the Tsukuyomi designs and the latter handling the real-world character designs.

The film features songs by Vocaloid producers Ryo ( supercell ), kz (livetune), 40mP , HoneyWorks , Aqu3ra , and yuigot .

The film is set in the virtual realm Tsukuyomi, and the story is a modernized take on the Japanese legend The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter .