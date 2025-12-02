HIDIVE Announces Premieres for Chained Soldier Season 2 Anime, Dusk Beyond the End of the World's Dub at Anime Frontier

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Takahiro,Yohei Takemura /SHUEISHA, Chained Soldier Production Consortium

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will screen the North American premiere for the second season of the Chained Soldier television anime at this year's Anime Frontier event on December 13 at 4:15 p.m., confirming that it will stream the anime in winter 2026. The company will also screen the world premiere of the English dub for the Dusk Beyond the End of the World anime on December 14 at 2:45 p.m.

The company previously announced the North American premieres for Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing anime and Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling .

The company will also screen the English dubs for Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! and My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha at the event.

Anime Frontier will run from December 12-14 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

The second season of Chained Soldier will premiere on January 8 on Tokyo MX , BS Asahi , MBS , and AT-X .

Dusk Beyond the End of the World aired its prologue story "episode 0" on MBS and TBS ' "Super Animeism Turbo" programming block on September 25 at 24:26 JST (effectively, September 26 at 12:26 a.m. JST). The anime's first episode then aired the following week on October 2, at the same timeslot.

Source: Press release