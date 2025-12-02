Tokyo Alice's Toriko Chiya Launches New Manga

Kodansha 's Morning two online manga magazine launched Toriko Chiya 's new manga titled Second Half Girls on the Comic Days website on November 27.

Image via Morning two magazine's X/Twitter account ©Toriko Chiya, Kodansha

The manga centers on Nene Oyamada, a 40-year-old single woman, happy in her life supporting her favorite idol RENJI, with her same-age otaku friends. But news about RENJI's eight-timing affair has come out and caused an online uproar. RENJI has disappeared and has essentially retired from the entertainment industry. Nene and her friends suddenly lose their purpose in life and do not know what to do anymore. But in this era in which people live almost until 100 years, they try to restart and explore other things in life.

Chiya's Tokyo Alice manga launched in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in 2006, and ended in August 2015. Kodansha published 15 compiled book volumes for the series. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Amazon Prime Video in August 2017.

The Tokyo Alice girly manga, the sequel to Tokyo Alice , launched in Kiss in August 2017. The manga was originally tentatively titled Tokyo Alice 2nd season . The sequel manga ended in 2020.

Chiya's Clover manga received a live-action film adaptation in 2014.