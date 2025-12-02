News
Tow Ubukata, Hikaru Tanaka Launch Anastasia of the Blood Pact Manga on December 12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New original "vampire action love story" manga
The official X/Twitter account for Kadokawa and kakao piccoma's Manga BAR digital manga magazine revealed on Sunday that Tow Ubukata and Hikaru Tanaka will launch a new manga titled Anastasia of the Blood Pact (Kekkei no Anastasia) in the magazine on December 12. The magazine teases the manga as a vampire action love story.
anastasiaofthebloodpact
Image via Tow Ubukata's X/Twitter account
© Tow Ubukata, Hikaru Tanaka, Kadokawa, kakao piccoma

Ubukata's Mardock Scramble novels have inspired anime film and manga adaptations. Ubukata has also written the scripts for anime such as Ghost in the Shell Arise, Heroic Age, Fafner, Psycho-Pass 2, and Human Lost. Wit Studio and Ubukata unveiled the Moonrise project in December 2018, and an English prologue novel for the project debuted that month. The project's anime debuted on Netflix on April 10. Ubukata's Bye Bye, Earth novels inspired a television anime with a first season in July 2024, and a second season that premiered on April 4.

Yen Press previously released Tanaka's Scarlet Empire (Kōkoku no Hiiro) manga digitally in English. The manga serialized in Square Enix's G Fantasy magazine from March 2013 to April 2015.

Sources: Manga BAR's X/Twitter account, Tow Ubukata's X/Twitter account


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives