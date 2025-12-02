News
Tow Ubukata, Hikaru Tanaka Launch Anastasia of the Blood Pact Manga on December 12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
🦇冲方丁 完全新作!!🌙— 冲方サミット (@ubukata_summit) December 1, 2025
ヴァンパイア🦇
×アクション⚔
×ラブストーリー💖
冲方丁オリジナル原作マンガ
『血契のアナスタシア』
12/12（金）週刊連載開始！
原作：冲方丁（@ubukata_summit）
漫画：田中ひかる（@c10wn23）
ピッコマ内マンガレーベル
「MANGAバル」にて毎週金曜日更新！ https://t.co/JEtxPDvIxe pic.twitter.com/sY8xC66R3h
Ubukata's Mardock Scramble novels have inspired anime film and manga adaptations. Ubukata has also written the scripts for anime such as Ghost in the Shell Arise, Heroic Age, Fafner, Psycho-Pass 2, and Human Lost. Wit Studio and Ubukata unveiled the Moonrise project in December 2018, and an English prologue novel for the project debuted that month. The project's anime debuted on Netflix on April 10. Ubukata's Bye Bye, Earth novels inspired a television anime with a first season in July 2024, and a second season that premiered on April 4.
Yen Press previously released Tanaka's Scarlet Empire (Kōkoku no Hiiro) manga digitally in English. The manga serialized in Square Enix's G Fantasy magazine from March 2013 to April 2015.
Sources: Manga BAR's X/Twitter account, Tow Ubukata's X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.