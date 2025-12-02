News
Voice Actor Hiroki Yasumoto Cancels TV Appearance After Traffic Accident; Returns to Work After Doctor's Clearance
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Talent agency Sigma Seven announced on Monday that voice actor Hiroki Yasumoto was involved in a multiple collision traffic accident and has canceled his appearance on Monday's episode of ABEMA's Seiyū to Yo Asobi (romanized as Say You to Yo Asobi, literally Night Out with Voice Actors) program. The agency then reported on Tuesday that the doctor determined that Yasumoto's injury was not serious, and he already returned to work. The agency apologized to Yasumoto's fans and staff for the concern and inconvenience the incident has caused.
Yasumoto is known for his roles as Yasutora "Chad" Sado in Bleach, Hōō Byōdōin in The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup and The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal, Bjorn in Vinland Saga, Orobas Coco in the third season of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun, Creed in Undead Unluck, Elfman Strauss in Fairy Tail, and Shingo Kinjō in the Yowamushi Pedal series, among others. Yasumoto currently voices Uryū Yagi in the Ninja vs. Gokudo anime. He recently voiced Hyō in Sakamoto Days and reprised his role as Shinji Tokita in the second season of Grand Blue Dreaming. Yasumoto will also reprise his role as Creed in the Undead Unluck one-hour special on December 25. Yasumoto will also voice the character Shadow in the upcoming A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation anime in January.
Source: Sigma Seven via Hachima Kikō