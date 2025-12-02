Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Split-Season Run, January 6 Debut

The staff for Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers , the new sequel anime of the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers series, unveiled on Tuesday the full promotional video, main visual, additional cast and staff members, theme song artists, January 6 premiere, and two split- cours (quarter of a year) broadcast for the anime. Rock band Blank Paper performs the anime's opening theme song "YOAKE" (Dawn) as heard in the video below, and boy group ONE OR EIGHT performs the first ending theme song "POWER."

Lynn voices the researcher Mirei Aragaki (top in image above) of the Defense Special Task Force (DST), and Toshiki Masuda voices Ryūsei Oda, a DST member in charge of training the Troopers.

Katsuyuki Konishi voices Ramaga (top left image above), the emperor of the Demon Realm.

The cast for the "Ten Braves" who serve Ramaga includes:

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere on January 6 on the Tokyo MX channel at 11:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EST), and will start streaming on U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , and d Anime Store at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 7 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will then run on Kansai TV and BS11 .

The anime stars:

Yōichi Fujita ( Gintama , Mr. Osomatsu ) is directing the new anime at Sunrise. Shōgo Mutō ( Crows Zero ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hajime Yatate , the collective penname for the creative staff at Sunrise, is credited with the original story. The character designers include Yūhei Murota ( Love Live! ) for main characters, Tsukasa Kotoboki ( MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island ) for villains, Hideo Okamoto ( Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ) for the original Yoroi Gear designs, and Takuya Suzuki ( Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering ) for the Yoroi Gear designs in animation. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music.

The new anime takes place in present-day Shinjuku and tells the story of five boys who don Yoroi Gear samurai armor to fight the demon emperor Arago.

Sunrise created the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ( Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers ) action television anime in 1988-1989, and Cartoon Network ran it as Ronin Warriors in the United States. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD, and Discotek Media released the full series on DVD with English subtitles in 2015. Discotek also released the Samurai Troopers OVA series with both English and Japanese audio. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.