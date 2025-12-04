Jun Fukuyama Joins Cast of Ranma 1/2 Season 2 Anime

Fukuyama plays leader of drama club in anime's 22nd episode

The official website for the new anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Ranma 1/2 manga revealed on Thursday Jun Fukuyama is joining the anime's second season as the leader of the drama club. The character will appear in the overall anime's 22nd episode, titled "Juliet Game." The episode will air on December 6.

The second season premiered on October 4 on

at 24:55 (effectively October 5 at 12:55 a.m.). The series streams on

after the television broadcast.

Most of the staff from the first season return for the second season. However, Kōsuke Kawamura joins the staff as one of the chief animation directors, and Ryūta Hayashi joins Chihiro Ōkawa on directing the art.

Wednesday Campanella performs the opening theme song "Wo Ai Ni" (I Love You). nishina performs the ending theme song "Panda Girl."

The first season premiered nationwide in Japan in October 2024. The anime exclusively streamed on Netflix after its broadcast.

Kōnosuke Uda ( One Piece: Dead End film, DAYS ) directed the first season at MAPPA . Kimiko Ueno ( Delicious in Dungeon , Astro Note ) was in charge of series scripts, and Hiromi Taniguchi ( Kurage no Shokudō ) designed the characters.