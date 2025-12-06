Crunchyroll Acquires Tamon's B-Side, Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! 2, More Anime

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Tadashi Agi/Shu Okimoto, Kodansha /The Drops of God Anime Production Committee

Crunchyroll announced during its panel at CCXP Brazil on Saturday it has licensed the following anime for streaming in 2026:

Crunchyroll will stream Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 and The Drops of God in 2026 in: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Crunchyroll will stream Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None in January 2026 and Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? in April 2026 in: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The service will stream Tamon’s B-Side starting on December 31 worldwide excluding Japan, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Macau, Mongolia, and Taiwan.

CCXP Brazil runs from December 4-7.

The Tamon’s B-Side anime will have an advanced streaming debut on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai on January 1 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 2 at 12:00 midnight). The anime will then air on Tokyo MX and BS11 on January 3 at 25:00 JST (effectively, January 4 at 1:00 a.m. JST).

The Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None anime will debut in January 2026.

The Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? anime will debut in April 2026.

Crunchyroll previously announced it will stream Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4 . The streamer will premiere the series at Anime Frontier, which runs from December 12-14.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)