Crunchyroll Acquires Tamon's B-Side, Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! 2, More Anime
posted on by Anita Tai
Crunchyroll announced during its panel at CCXP Brazil on Saturday it has licensed the following anime for streaming in 2026:
- Tamon’s B-Side
- Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2
- Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None (Yūsha Party o Oidasareta Kiyō Binbō)
- Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? (Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo)
- The Drops of God
Crunchyroll will stream Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 and The Drops of God in 2026 in: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
Crunchyroll will stream Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None in January 2026 and Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? in April 2026 in: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.
The service will stream Tamon’s B-Side starting on December 31 worldwide excluding Japan, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Macau, Mongolia, and Taiwan.
CCXP Brazil runs from December 4-7.
The Tamon’s B-Side anime will have an advanced streaming debut on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai on January 1 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 2 at 12:00 midnight). The anime will then air on Tokyo MX and BS11 on January 3 at 25:00 JST (effectively, January 4 at 1:00 a.m. JST).
The Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None anime will debut in January 2026.
The Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? anime will debut in April 2026.
Crunchyroll previously announced it will stream Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4. The streamer will premiere the series at Anime Frontier, which runs from December 12-14.
Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)