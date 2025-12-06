My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime's 2nd Season Reveals January 5 Debut, Theme Songs in Trailer

The "TV Anime My Hero Academia & Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals - Special Talk Show" at Tokyo Comic Con on Sunday revealed the main trailer for the second season of the television anime of Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court 's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ( Vigilante -Boku no Hero Academia ILLEGALS- ) manga. The trailer reveals the new season will debut on January 5.

The video previews Surii 's opening theme song "Catch." shytaupe performs the ending theme song "Miss You."

The new season will debut on Tokyo MX on January 5 at 10:00 p.m., and will also air later that evening on BS NTV and YTV . The series will start streaming in Japan on January 5 at 10:30 p.m.

The event also revealed a new visual.

Additionally, the anime's X/Twitter account revealed on Sunday Kana Ueda will play Monika Kaniyashiki.

Tokyo MX

NTV

The first season premiered on April 7 on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels. The series also streamed worldwide excluding Asia, and also streamed an English dub.

Kenichi Suzuki ( Cells at Work! , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) directed the first season BONES ' newly established company BONES FILM . Yōsuke Kuroda returned from the main My Hero Academia anime to write and oversee the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida ( Yowamushi Pedal , Cells at Work! ) designed the characters. Yūki Hayashi returned from the main anime to compose the music alongside Shōgo Yamashiro and Yūki Furuhashi .

Additionally, Yukihiro Watanabe was the art director, Haruko Nobori was the color designer, Yingying Zhang was the director of photography, Mizuki Sasaki was the 3DCG director, Kiyoshi Hirose was the editor, and Masafumi Mima was the sound director.

The manga is a spinoff of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga. The spinoff takes place before the start of the main manga. Viz Media describes the story of the first volume:

Koichi Haimawari couldn't make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they're doing, but they've got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…

Furuhashi and Court launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in August 2016. The manga then relaunched on Shonen Jump+ in December 2016. Viz Media began releasing the manga digitally in English in August 2017, and also published the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also released the manga in English digitally. The manga ended in May 2022, and had 15 compiled book volumes.