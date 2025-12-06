My Melody & Kuromi Stop-Motion Animated Series Wins Best Animation at AACA 2025

Grand Awards Gala took place December 4

Image via Netflix Japan's X/Twitter account © Sanrio, Netflix

The My Melody & Kuromi stop-motion animation series won the Best Animation award at Singapore's 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards on Thursday. The awards are part of the Singapore Media Festival.

The awards celebrate works from Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

The Grand Awards Gala took place at Singapore's historic Capitol Theatre on December 4.

My Melody & Kuromi

debuted worldwide onon July 24.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of My Melody , and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi.

The story is set in Mariland where My Melody and Kuromi live. Netflix describes the story:

My Melody opens a cake shop in Mariland. After encountering a heart in the forest, strange things start happening around her. Meanwhile, Kuromi's Japanese sweets shop across the street is always empty. Kuromi searches for the secret to My Melody 's cakes. My Melody and Kuromi work hard to prepare for a sweets-making contest judged by the world-famous pastry chef Pistachio. However, no one knows that this will lead to an incident that threatens the fate of Mariland.

Tomoki Misato ( Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion television series) directed the series at TORUKU from WIT STUDIO , and Shūko Nemoto wrote the scripts. LE SSERAFIM performed the theme song "Kawaii (Prod. Gen Hoshino )."

Sanrio premiered the Onegai My Melody anime in 2005, and the series had several sequel series including Onegai My Melody - Kuru Kuru Shuffle! in 2006, Onegai My Melody Sukkiri in 2007, and Onegai My Melody Kirara in 2008. The first film based on the character and anime franchise titled ( Onegai My Melody Yū & Ai ) premiered in Japan in 2012.

The Kuromi's Pretty Journey short anime series premiered its first three episodes on YouTube and TikTok in February 2023. Three new episodes premiered every Friday, for a total of 21 episodes. Sanrio began streaming the anime in English in July 2023. The short anime's new series titled Kuromi's Pretty Journey ~Hachamecha! Multiverse Dasshutsu!~ (Chaotic! The Great Multiverse Escape!) debuted on YouTube in October 2024 with a simultaneous English dub release.