1st Gundam Hathaway Film Gets Episodic TV Version

Episodes to air Tuesdays, beginning on January 6

The Gundam franchise revealed on Friday the first film in the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway) anime film project will get a re-cut television broadcast version as part of a new Call of Hathaway commemorative project.

The below trailer announces the project and celebrates 45 years of the animated franchise.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The movie will be re-cut into four episodes that begin broadcasting on Nippon TV 's AnichU programming block on January 6, with a new episode airing every Tuesday.

Other parts of the project include screenings of seven select Gundam series over the course of January, giveaways, a series of short videos summarizing titles pivotal to the world of the second Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway film, and YouTube shorts explaining the world of the film.

Image via Official Gundam website © 創通・サンライズ

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Senkō no Hathaway - Circe no Majo ), the second film of the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime project, has been delayed to January 30, 2026 at 365 theaters throughout Japan. (The studio previously said that the film will open in Japan this year, with North American screenings to follow.)

Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the second film's story:

In this latest installment, the film continues to follow Hathaway as he struggles between his unresolved feelings for Gigi and his mission aligned with MAFTY, Kenneth preparing for the suppression of MAFTY, and Gigi herself, whose presence will alter the course of both men's destinies in an intense space opera of drama, combat, and emotional complexity. The film arrives in theaters across Japan this winter and the United States at a date to be confirmed.

The main cast and most of the staff are returning from the first film, but Yuichi Kuboki is joining Takako Suzuki as a color key artist. Yoshinori Sayama ( Macross Plus , Cowboy Bebop , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is credited for display designs after contributing to the first film. Yoshihisa Ōyama is the new film's compositing director of photography with Manabu Kamitōno directing the visual effects.

The film project will be a trilogy, and the second part had a working title of Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway: San of Bright . The film's producer Ogata elaborated that the Japanese katakana characters "San" (サン) can be read as "sun" or "son." (The film's main character Hathaway Noa is the son of the character Bright Noa.) Ogata stated the second part would have some differences from Yoshiyuki Tomino 's original novel series.

The first film opened in Japan on June 11, 2021, after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April 2021 from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan at the time.