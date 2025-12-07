Code Geass Franchise Reveals New Anime & Manga Works, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture TV Airing, More Projects for 20th Anniversary (Updated)

The " Code Geass Project 'To 20th' Event" on Sunday revealed several projects for the Code Geass franchise 's 20th anniversary, including an all-new anime, a new manga collaboration with Mobile Suit Gundam Wing , and the television broadcast of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture in July 2026. The event also announced that the franchise 's 13 films will have revival screenings in Japan every first and third Tuesdays and Thursdays of the month starting on January 6 until June 25.





The new Code Geass anime is titled Code Geass Hoshi Oi no Aspar ( Code Geass : Aspar the Star Chaser). Kazuya Nomura ( Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie , Moriarty the Patriot two seasons, Robotics;Notes , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings second season) is directing the new anime. Mado Nozaki ( Hello World light novel author, KADO - The Right Answer , Another World ) is in charge of series scripts, Rolua ( Yūsha Party kara Tsuihō Saretakedo original light novels' illustrator) is designing the characters, and Yoshi. is designing the Agarmatha. Junbun Lin ( Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- film design, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury - Prologue concept art, key animator) is in charge of background and special effects, and Ichinogi designed the title logo.

The manga collaboration between Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and Mobile Suit Gundam Wing will be created by manga author Tomofumi Ogasawara ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection , Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz: Glory of the Losers ). More details about the manga will be revealed at a later date. The Mobile Suit Gundam Wing anime celebrated its 30th anniversary this year.

The Code Geass 20th anniversary project also includes the previously announced new musical stage play Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Seido ni Jyunzuru Kishi 2 ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - A Knight who Follows His Beliefs 2), which will run in Osaka from January 23-25 and in Tokyo from January 29-February 1. A 20th Anniversary Exhibition will also open in Tokyo in September 2026, and in Osaka in November 2026.

The event on Sunday also announced VTuber Lui Takane as the new Code Geass series ambassador. To celebrate the announcement, a special Vincent Hawk Knightmare frame with the pilot voiced by Lui, will be available in the Super Robot Wars DD mobile game for a limited time.

The Code Geass franchise announced in December 2024 that it has several "new works in production."

The original Code Geass television series premiered in 2006, followed by a sequel series in 2008. The series has inspired various manga and original video anime, including the five-part Code Geass: Akito the Exiled spinoff, which played in limited theatrical screenings from 2012 to 2016 before its home video release.

The first film in the series' compilation recap trilogy, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (lit.: The Awakening Path, official English subtitle: Initiation), opened in Japan in October 2017. The second film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (lit.: The Rebellion Path, official English subtitle: Transgression), opened in Japan in February 2018. The third film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (lit.: The Imperial Path, official English subtitle: Glorification), opened in May 2018. Funimation released the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection opened in February 2019 in 120 theaters in Japan. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kōjirō Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is "phase 1" of a 10-year plan for new content in the Code Geass franchise .

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture played in four parts in theaters in Japan from May to August 2024. It also streamed on Disney+ as 12 weekly episodes.

