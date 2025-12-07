emaqi Adds Yankee JK Kuzuhana-chan, The Nectar of the Divine Mantra, 3 More Manga

Also licensed: Shi-chan's Delights , Kitchen by the Sea , Narusawa Loves the Face You Make When You Eat

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday it is adding the following manga to its e-bookstore service " emaqi :"

Image courtesy of emaqi © Toshinori Sogabe 2020

Title: Yankee JK Kuzuhana-chan

Creator(s): Toshinori Sogabe

Publisher: Akita Shoten Co. , Ltd.

Synopsis:

A male-to-female ratio of 1 to 359!! Relentlessly teased by 359 high school girls!! A punishing harem school rom-com!! Enter the terrifyingly adorable ultimate heroine!! Hodaka Saotome is the sole guy who enrolled at Moteshiro Prefectural High, a school swarming with gyaru at every turn. When he finds himself in a bind, he's rescued by Hanako Kuzuryu, a delinquent high school girl...?!

Image courtesy of emaqi © Hiroyuki Yoshino 2017, Kenetsu Sato 2017

Title: The Nectar of the Divine Mantra

Creator(s): Hiroyuki Yoshino (story), Kenetsu Sato (art)

Publisher: Akita Shoten Co. , Ltd.

Synopsis:

Princess Sakura, the sole survivor of the Adaar Marquessate, summons Kai Watari—an ordinary young man from another world! But when he drinks her Nectar, he transforms into a fearsome warrior...!!

Image courtesy of emaqi © Takanashi Shizue

Title: Shi-chan's Delights

Creator(s): Shizue Takanashi

Publisher: Shonengahosha Co.; LTD

Synopsis:

Shi-chan grew up surrounded by her parents' love and the warm care of the neighbors around her. Her dining table is always full of wonderful meals— curry rice, scorched rice, monkfish hotpot, yakitori, and more. It all tastes even better when it's shared with family. Come enjoy this warm, comforting book at your own table.

Image courtesy of emaqi © Yasuo Fukumaru

Title: Kitchen by the Sea

Creator(s): Yasuo Fukumaru

Publisher: Shonengahosha Co.; LTD

Synopsis:

After losing her parents, Nozomi lives with her grandmother. Growing up eating her grandmother's home-cooked meals, she gradually learns to cook alongside her beloved grandma. This heartwarming family story is accompanied by delicious recipes that will touch your heart.

Image courtesy of emaqi © 2015 by Rei Yamada / Coamix

Title: Narusawa Loves the Face You Make When You Eat

Creator(s): Rei Yamada

Publisher: Coamix Inc.

Synopsis:

Despite his forehead scar and grumpy looks making him a loner, Narusawa has a secret... he loves watching girls' happy faces when they eat delicious food☆ What happens when different girls with delightful expressions start appearing before him...!? Get ready for a sweet culinary rom-com where a grumpy boy meets cheerful girls who light up at mealtime in this delightful tale of cooking and happiness☆

Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada in September 2024. The emaqi platform featured about 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

emaqi launched an app version in the United States and Canada in May. emaqi has stated that its goal is to add 100 manga that have previously never had an English release by the end of this year.

Source: E-mail correspondence