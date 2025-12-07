GKIDS to Screen 4K Restorations of Studio Ghibli Films in N. America in 2026

Image courtesy of GKIDS

Studio Ghibli

Deadline reported on Friday thatis partnering with IMAX to bring 4K restorations offilms to North American theaters in 2026.animatoris overseeing the creation of the IMAX versions that are being made from new 4K restorations of the films. The first film will screen early in 2026.

GKIDS ' 4K restoration screening of Studio Ghibli 's Princess Mononoke film hit IMAX theaters in North America beginning on March 26 to celebrate Studio Ghibli 's 40th anniversary. The film was available with Japanese audio and English subtitles, as well as with the English dub .

The film's 4K screening ranked at #6 in its opening weekend and earned US$3,881,024 from March 28-30. Box Office Mojo lists the film earned US$6,851,056 by May 29.

Okui oversaw the 4K restoration of the film. Okui has been involved in nearly every major Studio Ghibli project since 1993 and served as Director of Digital Imaging on The Boy and the Heron .

GKIDS has been re-screening selected Studio Ghibli films in North America yearly as part of the Studio Ghibli Fest. GKIDS screened eight films this year as part of the event.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)