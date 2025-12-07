Hiiro Ishibashi Joins Cast for Final Season of My Hero Academia Anime

Anime's final episode airs next Saturday

The official X/Twitter account for the My Hero Academia anime announced on Sunday that Hiiro Ishibashi has joined the eighth and final season's cast as the "mysterious boy" Koki Terumoto. The character appeared in the overall 169th episode of the anime, which aired on Saturday. The final episode of the anime will air next Saturday, December 13.

The season debuted on October 4 on YTV and NTV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan, and began streaming its English dub on October 18.

Porno Graffitti performs the opening theme song "THE REVO," and BUMP OF CHICKEN performs the ending theme song "I."

The staff members are returning for the season, including chief director Kenji Nagasaki , director Naomi Nakayama , script supervisor Yōsuke Kuroda , character designers Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima , composer Yūki Hayashi , and studio BONES .