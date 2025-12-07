Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club Film's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, May 8 Debut

Sublimation.animates 3D anime film

The teaser for the Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party 3D anime film announced on Sunday its cast, staff, and May 8 premiere date.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image via Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party's official website © プロジェクトラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ

The cast includes:

Gō Kurosaki ( Shikizakura ) is directing the project at Sublimation . Fumiaki Maruto ( Engage Kiss , SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes ) is writing the script. Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Tamayura ) is designing the characters, Kaito Hamakawa is directing the CG, Keiichi Nozaki ( Ongaku Shōjo , L/R: Licensed by Royalty ) is directing the sound, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Apocalypse Hotel , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is composing the music with Lantis handling music production.

Other staff members include:

Image via www.lovelive-anime.jp ©プロジェクトラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ

The " Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club " idol group is part of the Love Live! franchise, and includes Kaho Hinoshita, Sayaka Murano, Kozue Otomune, Tsuzuri Yugiri, Rurino Osawa, and Megumi Fujishima, among others. The group is primarily featured in the Link! Like! Love Live! smartphone game app, which launched on April 15, 2023. Haruko Iizuka ( Little Busters! , Horimiya ) is designing the characters for the project. Odd No. Inc. is publishing the game. The group's first album Dream Believers debuted on March 29, 2023.

The project lets fans experience the story "together with school idols over 365 days" and let players "walk the path to graduation with the girls." In addition to the smartphone app, the idol club members (and their cast) stream videos, appear in magazines, release music CDs, hold concerts, among other efforts in various forms of media. A manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in November 2023.

The Love Live! school idol franchise launched in 2010 and has since spawned the Love Live! Sunshine!! , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , Love Live! Superstar!! and most recently, Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird project spinoffs.