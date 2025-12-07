Makoto Shinkai Confirms He Is Currently Working on New Work

Crunchyroll India posted a video message from director Makoto Shinkai on Saturday to commemorate the launch of eight of his films on Crunchyroll for Indian viewers, including new Hindi dubs for several films.

In the below video, Shinkai stated he is currently working on a new work (note: while the below video uses the subtitle "new film," Shinkai himself used the phrase "new work."). He added that by the time the work is completed and "opens," he hopes to visit India again. Shinkai attended the premiere of his Suzume film in India in April 2023.

(The below video is region-locked in some countries.)



Shinkai had stated on X/Twitter on November 12 he has been working on a "new film" alongside "dependable companions," adding that he could not yet formally announce the work.

Shinkai's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film opened in Japan at #1 in November 2022.

The film opened in North America in April 2023. Crunchyroll screened the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S., and has earned over US$10 million. It ended its theatrical run in Japan in May 2023, earning 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million) at the box office. Crunchyroll is currently streaming the film.

The film ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts.

Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$221,184,739.