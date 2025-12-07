Marvel's Silent Möbius x Avengers Crossover Comic Series Detailed

ANN confirmed more details on the Silent Möbius x Avengers crossover comic series with creator Kia Asamiya 's studio at Tokyo Comic Con on Sunday. Asamiya is personally handling the story, line art, and colors for the full-color series. Writer Akihide Yanagi (Ms. Marvel, Web of Spider-Man, Strange Tales) is translating Asamiya's Japanese story into English.

Image via Kia Asamiya's X/Twitter account © LABO GARNIER/ST ©MARVEL

Marvel plans to launch the series in the United States in spring 2026. There are no current plans to release it in Japan.

The series credits Marvel and Asamiya for the original story, and Marvel Comics ' C.B. Cebulski is the editor. Asamiya and Cebulski have been friends who have collaborated in convention appearances for decades.

Udon republished part of Asamiya's original Silent Möbius manga in English, and it describes the story:

In the future, powerful beings known as 'Lucifer Hawks' have begun invading Earth from another dimension. Only one thing stands in their way: the Attacked Mystification Police force, an all-female security team with some amazing paranormal powers!

Viz published 12 volumes of the original manga in North America in monthly issues and later in compiled volumes. Udon Entertainment announced in 2009 that it planned to republish the original manga as they were published in Japan, including the later Silent Möbius Tales and Silent Möbius Klein volumes, but the company has since only published four volumes, covering the first story arc. Manga Planet announced it had licensed the manga in 2020, but the manga is not listed on its website currently, and the service will shut down its digital platform on March 31, 2026.

Asamiya has a history of working on Marvel's comics, including Iron Man , Avengers , and X-Men .

Asamiya created the Silent Möbius , Steam Detectives , Compiler , and Junk: Record of the Last Hero manga, among others. He provided character designs for the Martian Successor Nadesico anime (which he later adapted into the Nadesico manga), adapted the Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace film into a manga, and wrote and drew the Batman: The Child of Dreams comic. Many of his manga have been adapted into anime.

San Diego Comic-Con International awarded Asamiya the Inkpot Award this year. The Japan Science Fiction Convention gave him the Best Artist award for the second year in a row at the 56th Seiun Awards this year.