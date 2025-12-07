Sony Releases Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Film on Digital on December 9

Release will feature both Japanese audio with English subtitles as well as English dub

announced on Friday that it will release, the film based on the Reze Arc of'smanga, digitally on December 9. The release will feature both Japanese audio with English subtitles as well as an English dub.

The film earned an estimated US$17.25 million to top its opening weekend in 3,003 North American theaters.

SPE acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on October 24, several days prior to its originally scheduled October 29 release, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members on October 22. There were also RealD 3D screenings. The film opened in the U.K. on October 29. The movie screened earlier in more than 80 countries on September 24.

The film opened in Japan on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 9,278,452,600 yen (about US$59.964 million) as of November 30.

Reina Ueda plays Reze in the film.

MAPPA describes the film's story:

Denji became “ Chainsaw Man ”, a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.

Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada are performing the ending theme song "JANE DOE." Kenshi Yonezu is also performing the film's theme song "IRIS OUT." The song has ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly streaming ranking for 11 consecutive weeks, making Yonezu the first male solo artist to top the ranking for that long. Maximum The Hormone 's "Hawatari Nioku Centi" (2-Hundred-Million-Centimeter-Long-Blades), the television anime's third episode ending theme song, appears as an insert song in the film as the "Hawatari Nioku Centi (Zentai Suitei 70% Kaikin edit)" (Estimated 70% Unredacted Edit) version.

The television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga has over 30 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.

