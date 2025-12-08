Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Game Gets PS5, Xbox X|S Releases

Standard, deluxe editions launch on February 13

Marvelous USA announced on Monday that the Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma ( Ryū no Kuni Rune Factory ) game will get releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 13.

Image courtesy of Marvelous © 2025 Marvelous Inc.

The new console releases will include all post-launch content updates. The digital deluxe edition includes the "Seasons of Love Bundle," the "Festive Attire and Dark Woolby Bundle," the digital soundtrack, and digital artbook. All digital versions of the game also include the "Rune Factory 4 Hero Outfit Bundle." The standard edition will be available physically for purchase. Amazon is taking exclusive pre-orders for a standard physical release of the PS5 version.

The original game launched worldwide for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 30. The game got a Nintendo Switch 2 version on June 5 at the console's launch.

Marvelous describes the story:

Guardians of Azuma takes players on an all-new adventure in the never-before-seen country of Azuma. Here, players will assume the role of an Earth Dancer destined to return hope—and life—to the once-thriving land. Choose from one of two protagonists whose fates are closely tied together, and experience reimagined and expanded Rune Factory gameplay; as Earth Dancer, players will farm with grace, restore and build entire villages, and fight with new weapons like the Bow and Talisman. Azuma is a vast world to explore with majestic villages to uncover, each taking inspiration from Japanese culture and each with a seasonal theme. In addition to exploration, combat, and village-building, players will also cultivate relationships with the locals, recruiting them to your side in battle or to help manage the villages. Wield sacred treasures of the gods and the Earth Dancer's power of dance to purify the land and return Azuma to its former glory. The adventure of a new world awaits.

The game was formerly known as Rune Factory: Project Dragon . Marvelous is developing both Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma and Rune Factory 6 as new games in its Rune Factory RPG/farming game franchise.

Rune Factory 3 Special , the remake of Rune Factory 3 , launched for the Switch in Japan in March 2023. XSEED Games released the game in the West in September 2023 for both Switch and PC via Steam .

XSEED Games released Marvelous' Rune Factory 5 game in July 2022 for Switch and PC via Steam .

Source: Press release