2.5 Dimensional Seduction Manga Gets Additional Chapter on December 20

Manga published 199th, 200th chapters on December 6, to "really end" in next chapter

Image via Amazon © Yū Hashimoto, Shueisha

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website published on Saturday the combined 199th and 200th chapter of Yū Hashimoto 's 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ( 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa ) manga, and also revealed that the manga will "really end" in its 200+1 chapter on December 20. The final chapter is set two years after the main story.

The manga revealed in its 196th chapter in October that it would end in four chapters (supposedly, the 200th chapter). The manga entered its final arc in September.

Hashimoto launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019. Shueisha released the 24th compiled book volume on October 3. The manga has over 1.7 million copies in circulation.

Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint, and it describes the story:

“I have no interest in real girls!” So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku , obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Lilliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Lilysa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Lilysa convinces Okumura to become her photographer--and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Lilysa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2024, and it aired for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) for a half-year run. HIDIVE is streaming the anime, and is also streaming an English dub .

The anime is getting a second season.

Aiming and Team Caravan developed a smartphone game for the franchise titled 2.5 Dimensional Seduction : Angels on Stage! ( 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa : Tenshi-tachi no Stage ). The cosplay battle role-playing game launched for iOS and Android devices in September 2024, and for PC via Steam that October. The game will end service for the English and Simplified Chinese versions on January 14. The Japanese version is not ending service.

Source: Shonen Jump+