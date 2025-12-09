News
Ablaze Publishing Enters Worldwide Distribution Agreement With Simon & Schuster
posted on by Alex Mateo
Simon & Schuster to handle sales, global distribution of Ablaze's books, effective February 1
Ablaze Publishing announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with publishing business Simon & Schuster, effective February 1, 2026. Simon & Schuster will handle sales, fulfillment, logistics and global distribution of Ablaze's physical books.
Ablaze was founded in 2019. Ablaze's licensed manga include Cagaster of an Insect Cage, Magical Beast Sherbert, Blitz, Centaurs, Crueler Than Dead, Happyland, One Hundred Tales, Tomorrow The Birds, Neo Faust, and Shakespeare Manga Theater.
Udon Entertainment entered a new book market distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster on April 1, departing from its previous book market distribution agreement with Diamond Book Distributors following its bankruptcy filing in January.
Investment firm KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.) acquired Simon & Schuster from Paramount for US$1.62 billion in October 2023. A federal judge had blocked Penguin Random House's attempted acquisition of Simon & Schuster in November 2022.
