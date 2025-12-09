Ablaze Publishing Enters Worldwide Distribution Agreement With Simon & Schuster

Image courtesy of Ablaze © Ablaze © Simon & Schuster

announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with publishing business, effective February 1, 2026. Simon & Schuster will handle sales, fulfillment, logistics and global distribution of Ablaze's physical books.

Ablaze was founded in 2019. Ablaze's licensed manga include Cagaster of an Insect Cage , Magical Beast Sherbert , Blitz , Centaurs , Crueler Than Dead , Happyland , One Hundred Tales , Tomorrow The Birds , Neo Faust , and Shakespeare Manga Theater .

Udon Entertainment entered a new book market distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster on April 1, departing from its previous book market distribution agreement with Diamond Book Distributors following its bankruptcy filing in January.

Investment firm KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.) acquired Simon & Schuster from Paramount for US$1.62 billion in October 2023. A federal judge had blocked Penguin Random House 's attempted acquisition of Simon & Schuster in November 2022.

Source: Press release